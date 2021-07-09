Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after being found injured in Mississauga: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 11:21 am
Scene where a man was found injured on a sidewalk in Mississauga. He later died of his injuries and the homicide unit took over the investigation. View image in full screen
Scene where a man was found injured on a sidewalk in Mississauga. He later died of his injuries and the homicide unit took over the investigation. Bill Barker/Global News

A man has died after he was found injured in Mississauga in what Peel police are calling a suspicious incident.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call in the area of Terry Fox Way and Galesway Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said officers found a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma lying on a sidewalk. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later died, police said.

It is not clear what type of injuries the man sustained.

Police said the incident appears suspicious and are searching for suspects or witnesses. There is no suspect description at this time.

Sections of Gant Crescent are closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga crime tagPeel crime tagPeel Regional tagGalesway Boulevard tagTerry Fox Way tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers