Man dead after being found injured in Mississauga: police

A man has died after he was found injured in Mississauga in what Peel police are calling a suspicious incident.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call in the area of Terry Fox Way and Galesway Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said officers found a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma lying on a sidewalk. He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later died, police said.

It is not clear what type of injuries the man sustained.

Police said the incident appears suspicious and are searching for suspects or witnesses. There is no suspect description at this time.

Sections of Gant Crescent are closed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

