Woman stabbed multiple times at manufacturing plant in north Etobicoke

A woman was stabbed multiple times after a dispute at a north Etobicoke business late Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Goodmark Park and Steinway Boulevard just after 11 a.m.

Police said an argument took place between two people at a manufacturing plant and a woman ended up being stabbed multiple times.

Her injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers have a man in custody.

There were reports the two people involved were workers at the plant but that has not been confirmed.

It is unclear what led to the dispute.

