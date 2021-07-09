Menu

Crime

Woman stabbed multiple times at manufacturing plant in north Etobicoke

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 1:29 pm
Scene of a stabbing in Mississauga early Friday. View image in full screen
Scene of a stabbing in Mississauga early Friday. Chris Dunseith/Global News

A woman was stabbed multiple times after a dispute at a north Etobicoke business late Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Goodmark Park and Steinway Boulevard just after 11 a.m.

Police said an argument took place between two people at a manufacturing plant and a woman ended up being stabbed multiple times.

Her injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers have a man in custody.

There were reports the two people involved were workers at the plant but that has not been confirmed.

It is unclear what led to the dispute.

