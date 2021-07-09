Woman stabbed multiple times at manufacturing plant in north Etobicoke

A woman was stabbed multiple times after a dispute at a north Etobicoke business late Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Goodmark Park and Steinway Boulevard just after 11 a.m.
Police said an argument took place between two people at a manufacturing plant and a woman ended up being stabbed multiple times.
Her injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers have a man in custody.
There were reports the two people involved were workers at the plant but that has not been confirmed.
It is unclear what led to the dispute.
