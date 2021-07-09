Hamilton-area teen struck by vehicle in April has died from injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say a 15-year-old girl hit by a vehicle on Old Mohawk Road in April has now died due to her injuries.

The girl was struck by a Honda while riding a skateboard on the roadway in Ancaster shortly before 9 p.m. on April 25. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver remained at the scene, and no charges have been laid in the incident.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time,” Hamilton police said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty