Traffic

Hamilton-area teen struck by vehicle in April has died from injuries: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 11:40 am
Hamilton-area teen struck by vehicle in April has died from injuries: police - image View image in full screen
Global News

Hamilton police say a 15-year-old girl hit by a vehicle on Old Mohawk Road in April has now died due to her injuries.

The girl was struck by a Honda while riding a skateboard on the roadway in Ancaster shortly before 9 p.m. on April 25. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver remained at the scene, and no charges have been laid in the incident.

Read more: Teen seriously injured in Hamilton-area collision, police say

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time,” Hamilton police said in a tweet.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the probe into the collision has been completed.

 

