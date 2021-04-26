Teen seriously injured in Hamilton-area collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teen suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in the Hamilton area on Sunday night.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl was riding a skateboard when she was struck by a 2008 Honda sedan just before 9 p.m. on Old Mohawk Road in Ancaster.

The 21-year-old male driver from Hamilton remained at the scene.

The teen was transported to hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

