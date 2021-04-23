Menu

Crime

Hamilton police officer facing multiple charges tied to assault

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 5:53 pm
Hamilton police officer facing multiple charges tied to assault - image View image in full screen
Global News

A Hamilton police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault, according to the service.

Both the officer and victim are known to each other.

Read more: Hamilton police arrest third person tied to killing of Tommy Hoang

The 16-year-veteran is facing assault, choking and mischief charges and appeared in court on Friday.

The unnamed officer, 47, has been suspended from duty, according to officials.

A spokesperson gave few details in order to protect the identity of the victim.

