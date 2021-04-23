Hamilton police officer facing multiple charges tied to assault

A Hamilton police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault, according to the service.
Both the officer and victim are known to each other.
The 16-year-veteran is facing assault, choking and mischief charges and appeared in court on Friday.
Trending Stories
The unnamed officer, 47, has been suspended from duty, according to officials.
A spokesperson gave few details in order to protect the identity of the victim.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments