Hamilton police officer facing multiple charges tied to assault

A Hamilton police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an assault, according to the service.

Both the officer and victim are known to each other.

The 16-year-veteran is facing assault, choking and mischief charges and appeared in court on Friday.

The unnamed officer, 47, has been suspended from duty, according to officials.

A spokesperson gave few details in order to protect the identity of the victim.

