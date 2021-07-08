SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

B.C. pubs and restaurants can now sell cocktails to go

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government makes wholesale liquor pricing access permanent for bars and restaurants' B.C. government makes wholesale liquor pricing access permanent for bars and restaurants
WATCH: The B.C. government has made permanent access to wholesale liquor prices for bars and restaurants. That long-called-for change was first granted temporarily last year. Aaron McArthur reports – Feb 23, 2021

Customers ordering takeout from B.C. pubs and restaurants can now order a cocktail or mixed drink to go.

It’s the latest in a suite of liquor law changes the B.C. government hopes will help the hospitality service recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: B.C. permanently approves takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The province recently made permanent a provision allowing hospitality businesses to sell pre-packaged liquor to go, and extended wholesale liquor pricing to restaurants.

Under the new provisions, businesses with a food- or liquor-primary licence can offer single-serving pre-mixed drinks for takeout or delivery, so long as they order food with it.

READ MORE: At-cost delivery app touted as lifeline for Vancouver’s restaurants amid COVID-19 restrictions

The drinks will have to be securely packaged, and have a label detailing how much alcohol is in them along with other ingredients.

The buyer will also have to have two pieces of ID.

Both Ontario and Alberta have allowed off-sales of mixed drinks since December 2020, and the province says its review found no public safety issues associated with the programs.

Click to play video: 'How the hospitality industry will be impacted by new regional health orders' How the hospitality industry will be impacted by new regional health orders
How the hospitality industry will be impacted by new regional health orders – Nov 8, 2020
