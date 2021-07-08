B.C. pubs and restaurants can now sell cocktails to go

Customers ordering takeout from B.C. pubs and restaurants can now order a cocktail or mixed drink to go.
It’s the latest in a suite of liquor law changes the B.C. government hopes will help the hospitality service recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province recently made permanent a provision allowing hospitality businesses to sell pre-packaged liquor to go, and extended wholesale liquor pricing to restaurants.
Under the new provisions, businesses with a food- or liquor-primary licence can offer single-serving pre-mixed drinks for takeout or delivery, so long as they order food with it.
The drinks will have to be securely packaged, and have a label detailing how much alcohol is in them along with other ingredients.
The buyer will also have to have two pieces of ID.
Both Ontario and Alberta have allowed off-sales of mixed drinks since December 2020, and the province says its review found no public safety issues associated with the programs.
