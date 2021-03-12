B.C. permanently approves takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor in recent months will be able to take advantage of the service permanently, thanks to new provincial regulation changes.

It comes after a recommendation from Restaurants Canada, an organization that advocates for the foodservice industry.

Last year the rules were temporarily changed to allow restaurants to sell liquor with food orders for pickup and delivery.

Many restaurants pivoted to offer off-site “happy hour” incentives for customers through delivery apps like Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes, and DoorDash.

Story continues below advertisement

Some even offered “make your own margaritas” as a way to lessen the pandemic’s blow to their bottom line.

Although the financial boost to business wasn’t enough for many local restaurants, some of whom were forced to close.

On Friday the province announced B.C’s Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation had been permanently changed.

2:22 New COVID-19 safety restrictions for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in B.C. New COVID-19 safety restrictions for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in B.C.

BC Restaurant and Food Services Association president Ian Tostenson said the initiative has been a game-changer for an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We found that people have really liked the convenience to be able to order a bottle of B.C. wine or whatever it is with their meals, so making it permanent is great news for the business,” Tostenson said.

Although he applauded the move, Tostenson said the industry is not out of the woods.

Story continues below advertisement

Tostenson predicts by the end of the pandemic the industry will have lost approximately $3 billion in sales and 30 per cent of businesses.