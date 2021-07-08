Fire along train tracks in B.C.’s East Kootenay region prompts evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

A fire along the railway tracks in the East Kootenay region of B.C. has forced an evacuation of a mobile home park.

About 50 residents of the Caithness Mobile Home Park in the Galloway area, between Jaffray and Elko, are being told to leave immediately.

The rail line runs alongside Highway 3 and this fire is being called the Kikomun Creek fire. It is located about 6.5 km northwest of Elko, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Regional District of East Kootenay’s South Country Fire Services, BC Wildfire crews and additional resources are on the scene.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it is supporting the Elko Fire Department to fight the fire, which is estimated to be 0.6 hectares at this time.

The service said there is an initial attack crew currently on the scene, being supported by a helicopter bucketing and air tanker retardant drops.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern for firefighters Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern for firefighters

A reception centre is also being set up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but the B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire danger in that area is very high right now.

BREAKING – An evacuation of the Caithness Mobile Home Park is underway in the Galloway area due to a wildfire along the railway tracks. RDEK South Country Fire Services, BC Wildfire crews and resources are on scene. Reception Centre being setup. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/9VtXr3zoTj — RDEK (@RDEastKootenay) July 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.