SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire along train tracks in B.C.’s East Kootenay region prompts evacuation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 7:16 pm
Crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service are on the scene. View image in full screen
Crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service are on the scene. Global News/File Photo

A fire along the railway tracks in the East Kootenay region of B.C. has forced an evacuation of a mobile home park.

About 50 residents of the Caithness Mobile Home Park in the Galloway area, between Jaffray and Elko, are being told to leave immediately.

The rail line runs alongside Highway 3 and this fire is being called the Kikomun Creek fire. It is located about 6.5 km northwest of Elko, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Regional District of East Kootenay’s South Country Fire Services, BC Wildfire crews and additional resources are on the scene.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it is supporting the Elko Fire Department to fight the fire, which is estimated to be 0.6 hectares at this time.

The service said there is an initial attack crew currently on the scene, being supported by a helicopter bucketing and air tanker retardant drops.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern for firefighters' Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern for firefighters
Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern for firefighters

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

A reception centre is also being set up.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is under investigation but the B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire danger in that area is very high right now.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagEast Kootenays tagKootenay Wildfire tagBC wildfire latest tagtrain tracks fire tagCaithness Mobile Home Park tagEast Kootenay wildfire tagGalloway area tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers