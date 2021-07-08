SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Dermott to extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 2:50 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is worth US$1.5 million.

Dermott, 24, skated in 51 regular season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 season, recording six points (two goals, four assists), and appeared in three playoff games for the club.

The Newmarket, Ont., native has registered 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 208 regular season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 22 playoff games, all with the Maple Leafs.

Dermott was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (34th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
