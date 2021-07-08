Emergency repair work causes alternating lane closures on LaSalle Causeway for July

Send this page to someone via email

Public Services and Procurement Canada says emergency repair work on the LaSalle Causeway will cause alternating lane closures across the bridge for the rest of the month.

The closures started Thursday and will be in place until July 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During these periods, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic.

Two flag people will be at the causeway to direct drivers. Those using the causeway should expect delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians and marine traffic will not be affected.

