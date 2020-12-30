Menu

Canada

OPP looking for information about possible drowning near Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 3:11 pm
OPP are looking for information about a posisble drowning near the La Salle causeway Christmas Eve in Kingston.
OPP are looking for information about a posisble drowning near the La Salle causeway Christmas Eve in Kingston. Global News

Frontenac OPP are asking for the public’s assistance after spending days searching the waters near Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway for a potential drowning victim.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police received a report from a witness about cries for help and personal belongings found on the ice in Anglin Bay near the causeway.

No one was found that night.

Read more: Body of young man found in St. Lawrence River near Battery Park: Kingston police

OPP’s search and recovery unit spent the next two days searching the area, including extensive searched of the water, with no positive results.

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking any information from the public about a potential incident in Kingston.

OPP say there are currently no people reported missing to the Kingston Police or OPP and that investigators want to hear from anyone who may have seen someone on the ice that night, or from anyone who may have any other information.

OPP are asking those with tips to call Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

