Jody Wilson-Raybould will not run in next federal election

Jody Wilson-Raybould will not be running in the next federal election.

In a letter posted on her constituency website on Thursday morning, Wilson-Raybould announced she will not seek re-election as the Independent MP for Vancouver-Granville and will instead shift her focus to working outside of federal politics to create change for Indigenous people.

“I have been looking at myself in the mirror,” she said in the letter, which describes work that Wilson-Raybould’s grandmother did to protect Indigenous rights and traditions.

“I have been asking myself what I can do next, in whatever small way that might be, to help tackle the problems we face locally and beyond. I know that, at this time, those efforts will not be in Parliament.”

I am sharing some news today: 👇🏼https://t.co/0F2uLRbq7S pic.twitter.com/0eONBUGCWi — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) July 8, 2021

