Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jody Wilson-Raybould will not run in next federal election

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'The high number of Indigenous children in foster care a symptom of Canada’s colonial legacy: Wilson-Raybould' The high number of Indigenous children in foster care a symptom of Canada’s colonial legacy: Wilson-Raybould
In part two of an extended interview, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson asks former Justice Minister Jodie Wilson-Raybould about the high number of Indigenous children in foster care. “This is a symptom of the colonial legacy. This is a result of poverty, of marginalization, of discrimination, and of thinking that we know what's best for Indigenous people,” says Wilson-Raybould – Jun 6, 2021

Jody Wilson-Raybould will not be running in the next federal election.

In a letter posted on her constituency website on Thursday morning, Wilson-Raybould announced she will not seek re-election as the Independent MP for Vancouver-Granville and will instead shift her focus to working outside of federal politics to create change for Indigenous people.

“I have been looking at myself in the mirror,” she said in the letter, which describes work that Wilson-Raybould’s grandmother did to protect Indigenous rights and traditions.

“I have been asking myself what I can do next, in whatever small way that might be, to help tackle the problems we face locally and beyond. I know that, at this time, those efforts will not be in Parliament.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jody Wilson-Raybould tagindigenous rights tagJWR tagindigenous rights in Canada tagJody Wilson-Raybould not running again tagJWR Independent MP tagJWR not running again tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers