Liberals to hold caucus meeting, expected to discuss fate of Wilson-Raybould, Philpott

Liberal Party MPs have received official notice of a meeting this evening and are expected to discuss the futures of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott in the party caucus.

Earlier Tuesday, former Treasury Board president Philpott departed a meeting of fellow Ontario Liberal MPs after only a few minutes, leaving them to debate the question of whether she should remain a member of caucus.

Ex-attorney general and Indigenous services minister Wilson-Raybould sent caucus members a letter in which she defended her actions in the SNC-Lavalin affair and made a case for why she should be allowed to remain in caucus.

“Now I know many of you are angry, hurt, and frustrated. And frankly so am I, and I can only speak for myself. I am angry, hurt, and frustrated because I feel and believe I was upholding the values that we all committed to,” the letter read.

“In giving the advice I did, and taking the steps I did, I was trying to help protect the Prime Minister and the government from a horrible mess. I am not the one who tried to interfere in sensitive proceedings, I am not the one who made it public, and I am not the one who publicly denied what happened.”

Both women resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet over alleged political interference into the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould has faced criticism from her own party over her decision to secretly record a phone conversation with Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, an audio recording of which was provided to the House of Commons justice committee last week.

Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne criticized Wilson-Raybould’s ethics, saying he had never recorded any conversations he had while working as a lawyer.

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said what Wilson-Raybould did in secretly recording her Dec. 19 phone conversation with Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick was “fundamentally wrong.”

Toronto MP John McKay said he didn’t see a way for either Wilson-Raybould or Philpott to stay in caucus, adding that her letter didn’t change his mind.

— With files from the Canadian Press