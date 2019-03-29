Secret recording by Jody Wilson-Raybould of SNC-Lavalin talks expected to be made public

Jody Wilson-Raybould submitted an audio file of a recorded conversation on the SNC-Lavalin affair to the House of Commons justice committee.

And that recording is expected to be part of the 44 pages of additional material shared by her with the committee that is set for release this afternoon.

READ MORE: SNC-Lavalin did warn federal prosecutors of job losses, possible move to U.S., documents say

CBC News originally reported that a recording or transcript of it had been included in the submission of additional material made by the former attorney general after the Liberals on the justice committee refused to invite her to testify for a second time earlier this month.

A source with knowledge of the matter tells Global News it was specifically an audio file, not just a transcript, of a conversation related to the controversy.

The individual said the plan right now appears to be for the recording itself to be released as part of the package set to be shared publicly.

— More to come …