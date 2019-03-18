Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick retiring amid questions over his role in SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, one of the central figures in the SNC-Lavalin affair, has announced he will retire ahead of schedule because he no longer feels he can serve as clerk of the Privy Council as the country heads into what is set to be a contentious election season.

Wernick is one of the individuals accused by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould of pressuring her to intervene in the court case of SNC-Lavalin in order to help the company avoid a criminal trial and conviction that could bar it from bidding for government contracts.

But his fiercely-worded defence of both his own behaviour in the controversy as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before the House of Commons justice committee last month prompted accusations of partisanship, with critics arguing he should be fired.

“Recent events have led me to conclude that I cannot serve as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to Cabinet during the upcoming election campaign,” Wernick wrote in a letter to Trudeau announcing his decision to retire early on Monday.

“Therefore, I will be taking steps to retire from the public service well before the writ of election is issued.”

Trudeau issued a press release minutes later saying he intends to name Ian Shugart, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, to the role in the coming weeks.

