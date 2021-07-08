Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thunderstorms, and downpours likely for Hamilton, Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 8:56 am
Thunderstorms, and downpours likely for Hamilton, Niagara Region - image View image in full screen
Global News

Canada’s weather forecaster is alerting Southern Ontarians in the Hamilton and Niagara Region to be prepared for possible thunderstorms and downpours on Thursday.

“Some of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

“Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Niagara top doctor says reopening border with U.S. this summer is too risky

The agency is also alerting motorists to be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours and ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for showers and a risk of thunderstorms through until midnight and a high of 18 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Tuesday and a high of 25 C.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagHamilton tagHamilton news tagThunderstorm tagNiagara Region tagWeather Statement taghamiton weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers