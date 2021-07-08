Thunderstorms, and downpours likely for Hamilton, Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather forecaster is alerting Southern Ontarians in the Hamilton and Niagara Region to be prepared for possible thunderstorms and downpours on Thursday.

“Some of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

“Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations.”

The agency is also alerting motorists to be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours and ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for showers and a risk of thunderstorms through until midnight and a high of 18 C.

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Tuesday and a high of 25 C.