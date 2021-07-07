Visitation, funeral details released for Toronto police officer killed in line of duty

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released information for the visitation and funeral of const. Jeffrey Northrup who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Northrup was a member of 52 Division and had been an officer for over 31 years.

He was killed when he was struck by a vehicle near City Hall early Friday in what Toronto Police Chief James Ramer called a “deliberate and intentional” act.

In a release Wednesday, police said a public visitation will be held at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, located at 8088 Yonge Street in Thornhill on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The general public is allowed to attend though COVID-19 precautions and guidelines must be adhered too.

An invite-only funeral service will be held at BMO Field on Monday at 1 p.m. The service will be broadcast live on TPS YouTube channel as well as on local TV stations.

The public will be allowed to observe the procession. Details on the route will be revealed at a later date.

Police said Northrup died after he and his partner responded to a priority call at a parking lot, near Queen Street West and Bay Street, just after midnight. It was initially classified as a robbery call but was upgraded to a stabbing.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries, investigators said.

Thirty-one-year-old Umar Zameer was charged with first-degree murder.

Northrup is survived by his wife, three children and his mother.

“The Northrup family and the Toronto Police Service wish to thank the members of the public who have offered their support and condolences,” police said.