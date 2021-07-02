Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
July 2 2021 11:50am
02:02

Toronto police officer killed in line of duty

Veteran police officer Const. Jeffrey Northrup has died after he was struck by a vehicle in the Toronto City Hall parking garage early Friday. Brittany Rosen reports.

