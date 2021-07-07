Wanted Peterborough woman charged with drug trafficking after found with fentanyl: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing a drug trafficking charge following an incident at a home in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported neighbour dispute at a residence in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

Officers learned that one of the people involved was also wanted on a warrant issued in the Durham region for operation while impaired and failure to appear in court.

The woman was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. During her arrest, officers say they found 20 grams of fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Coughlin, 34, of Peterborough, was further charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 27.

Coughlin on Saturday morning was arrested in the city on a drug-impaired driving charge.