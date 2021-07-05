Menu

Crime

Drug-impaired driving arrests issued on weekend in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 11:09 am
Peterborough police issued two drug-impaired driving charges over the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police issued two drug-impaired driving charges over the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough police made two drug-impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a vehicle idling in a driveway of a residence on Goodfellow Road.

Police say when officers arrived, they noticed obvious signs of impairment with the driver.

Jason Rodregue, 48, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Saturday

In an incident around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle idling in a parking lot on George Street.

Police say officers determined the driver was impaired and also located a quantity of fentanyl in the vehicle.

Leslie Coughlin, 34, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 21.

