Fire, travel restrictions implemented in Manitoba amid tinder-dry conditions

The province is implementing fire and travel restrictions across much of southern and central Manitoba, amid prolonged tinder-dry conditions.

In a news release, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said all burn permits in areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, and 10 are cancelled.

Level two travel restrictions are also being implemented in those areas, which bans motorized backcountry travel.

It also means camping is restricted to developed campgrounds only, campfires are restricted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., and launching and landing boats is restricted to developed shorelines only.

The province says burn permits are also cancelled for areas 6 and 7 and all provincial parks located outside of the restricted travel zones. Campfires are also only allowed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. in those areas as well.

The province also encourages residents check with local municipalities for individual municipal burning restrictions.

The restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.