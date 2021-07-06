COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting no new cases, 2 previous cases removed from count

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Two previously identified cases have also been removed from the province’s case count since both people are from another jurisdiction, and will be counted there. Those two cases were originally reported in Zone 3 (Fredericton).

At the same time, the province says 41.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 78.5 per cent have received the first dose of a vaccine.

In order to further push up vaccination rates, the province is rolling out mobile clinics for both first and second doses.

The first ones will be providing Moderna and no appointments are necessary.

They include:

Centre des loisirs de Paquetville, 1086 du Parc St., Paquetville, on Wednesday, July 7, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint Andrews Town Hall parking lot, 212 Water St., Saint Andrews, on Thursday, July 8, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst, on Thursday, July 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Blacks Harbour, on Friday, July 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe, on Saturday, July 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

