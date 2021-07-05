COVID-19: N.B. launches mobile vaccination clinics, 40% of those eligible fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

More than 40 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, as the province reports just one new case of COVID-19.

The new case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving a person in their 20s. This case is related to travel.

With four recoveries since Sunday, the province now has 18 active cases. Four people are hospitalized.

Currently, 40.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 78.4 per cent have received their first dose.

According to the province’s Path to Green reopening, it’s hoped the third phase will come into effect on New Brunswick Day, Aug. 2, as long as 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.

At that point, the province would move to the Green level, and all restrictions would be lifted.

1:44 COVID-19: Canadian travellers flying with a little more ease as restrictions loosen COVID-19: Canadian travellers flying with a little more ease as restrictions loosen

To further ramp up vaccination efforts, the province is launching a number of mobile clinics. The clinics will provide walk-in service and no appointment or scheduling is necessary ahead of time.

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. That is why we are finding more opportunities for vaccination in communities throughout the province.”

The first of these clinics, which will be providing the Moderna vaccine, are:

Club d’âge d’or de Grande-Anse, 61 de la Tourbe Ave., Grande-Anse, on Tuesday, July 6 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Centre des loisirs de Paquetville, 1086 du Parc St., Paquetville, on Wednesday, July 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint Andrews Town Hall parking lot, 212 Water St., Saint Andrews, on Thursday, July 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst, on Thursday, July 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Blacks Harbour, on Friday, July 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe, on Saturday, July 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People attending the clinics need to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if it’s their second dose, and a signed consent form.

