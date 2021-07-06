SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec sees 67 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain stable

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:13 am
A restaurant greeter dispenses hand sanitizer to a customer in Old Montreal, Sunday, July 4, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A restaurant greeter dispenses hand sanitizer to a customer in Old Montreal, Sunday, July 4, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec recorded 67 new cases and no new deaths as the COVID-19 pandemic’s grip loosens on the province.

Since the last report, 99,987 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine have been administered. More than 8.8 million shots have been given during the immunization rollout.

Anyone who wants to move up their booster shot can do so online as of Tuesday. Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that the interval between doses has officially been cut in half to four weeks.

Read more: Quebecers can bump up COVID-19 booster shot to 4 weeks after first dose

The province says 184,860 of the 203,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive this week were received Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continued to drop. There are 102 patients in total, which remains unchanged from the previous day. The number of intensive care patients also stayed stable at 27.

The latest screening information shows that 11,843 tests were given Sunday.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has seen 375,262 cases and 11,218 deaths. There have been more than 363,000 recoveries to date.

