Quebecers can bump up COVID-19 booster shot to 4 weeks after first dose: health minister

There will no longer be the need to wait eight weeks between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebecers will be able to make an appointment to receive their booster shot four weeks after the first dose starting Tuesday, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Dubé made the comments at a press conference Monday in Montreal, where he confirmed the move and cited Quebec as having enough supply of the vaccine.

“We currently have almost two million doses,” he said.

Dubé pointed out that it had already been announced that citizens could “manage” their second dose in an interval ranging from four to eight weeks after the first shot.

But the Clic-Santé appointment booking site did not allow Quebecers to bump up their dose in order to respect the eight-week interval.

The health minister said this “technical issue” will be resolved Tuesday morning.

Dubé said he will also take stock of the vaccination campaign on Thursday.

As the rollout gains steam, he hopes that employees be reassigned to hospitals that are experiencing staff shortages.

Quebecers over the age of 18 recently had the opportunity to advance their second dose appointment. They can now bump it up again.

—with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise