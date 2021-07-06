After Montreal Canadiens clinch overtime win, celebrations lead to 4 arrests, 31 tickets

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say four arrests and more than 31 tickets were handed out as celebrations unfolded in the downtown core after a Game 4 overtime victory by the Canadiens over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the city’s police department, said the arrests were related to an assault with a weapon but that no injuries were reported on Monday night. The tickets, meanwhile, were for alleged violations of municipal and traffic laws.

“All of it unfolded very well,” he said.

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens stay alive for Game 5 in Tampa Bay

The Habs managed to stave off elimination in the Stanley Cup finals shortly after 11 p.m. when the match went into overtime. Josh Anderson snagged the winning goal at 3:57 of overtime to thunderous applause and cheering.

Story continues below advertisement

The 3-2 win against the Lightning sparked a wave of jubilation outside the Bell Centre, where hundreds of fans had gathered to watch the game.

Viewing parties at the Quartier des Spectacles and the Olympic Stadium in the city’s east end were also scenes of celebration.

View image in full screen A Montreal Canadiens fan is taken down by police after the crowd was dispersed outside the Bell Centre in Montreal following the team’s overtime win in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup final on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, donning a red, white and blue T-shirt, was on the esplanade at the Big O to soak it all in.

“What an end to the game,” she wrote on Twitter. “We’re going back to Tampa, we’re going to get the next game.”

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens fans react during second period Game 4 Stanley Cup finals action against the Tampa Bay Lightning, outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Canadiens’ fairy tale playoff run is the first time the storied club has made it to the Stanley Cup final since 1993. Their overtime victory means the team has made a dent in the daunting comeback against the Lightning, which leads the series 3-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 5 will be held in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press