After Montreal Canadiens clinch overtime win, celebrations lead to 4 arrests, 31 tickets

Montreal police say four arrests and more than 31 tickets were handed out as celebrations unfolded in the downtown core after a Game 4 overtime victory by the Canadiens over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the city’s police department, said the arrests were related to an assault with a weapon but that no injuries were reported on Monday night. The tickets, meanwhile, were for alleged violations of municipal and traffic laws.
“All of it unfolded very well,” he said.
READ MORE: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens stay alive for Game 5 in Tampa Bay
The Habs managed to stave off elimination in the Stanley Cup finals shortly after 11 p.m. when the match went into overtime. Josh Anderson snagged the winning goal at 3:57 of overtime to thunderous applause and cheering.
The 3-2 win against the Lightning sparked a wave of jubilation outside the Bell Centre, where hundreds of fans had gathered to watch the game.
Viewing parties at the Quartier des Spectacles and the Olympic Stadium in the city’s east end were also scenes of celebration.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, donning a red, white and blue T-shirt, was on the esplanade at the Big O to soak it all in.
“What an end to the game,” she wrote on Twitter. “We’re going back to Tampa, we’re going to get the next game.”
The Canadiens’ fairy tale playoff run is the first time the storied club has made it to the Stanley Cup final since 1993. Their overtime victory means the team has made a dent in the daunting comeback against the Lightning, which leads the series 3-1.
Game 5 will be held in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.
— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press
Comments