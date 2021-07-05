Menu

Canada

It’s do-or-die as Montreal Canadiens face Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 9:04 am

It’s do-or-die for the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night as they get ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

The Habs trail the Lightning 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and face the daunting task of having to win four straight against the defending champions in order to hoist the Cup.

While this will be the biggest test for the Canadiens in their quest to end Canada’s 28-year Cup drought, they have faced adversity before in these playoffs.

READ MORE: ‘We’re not finished yet’: Down 3-0, Habs focused on first step of daunting Cup climb

Trending Stories

Montreal trailed Toronto 3-1 in the first round before winning three straight elimination games to advance.

Tampa Bay has showed little sign of slowing down so far in this series, but the Canadiens hopes a win tonight at the Bell Centre will give them enough momentum to continue their championship run.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 5, if necessary, goes Wednesday night in Tampa.

Click to play video: 'Habs fans trying to put all the odds on their sides' Habs fans trying to put all the odds on their sides
Habs fans trying to put all the odds on their sides
© 2021 The Canadian Press
