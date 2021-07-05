COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary hospital grows in size, at least 5 cases involve Delta variant

Send this page to someone via email

There are now five COVID-19 cases involving the B.1.617.2 variant that have been linked to a coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Calgary, Alberta Health Services said on Monday.

The coronavirus outbreak at the Peter Lougheed Centre was first declared on June 25.

In an email to Global News on Monday, an AHS spokesperson said that in all, the outbreak currently involves six cases: three patients and three health-care workers.

The health authority said all three patients have tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the Delta variant.

“Two of those patients are fully immunized and one is not immunized,” AHS said. “Neither is in the ICU.

“The patient who has not been immunized is in their 30s and has significant comorbidities. This patient is in ICU.”

“It is important to note that vaccine effectiveness can be reduced in elderly and immune-compromised people, so they are at higher risk of infection even when immunized.”

Of the cases involving health-care workers, two have tested positive for the Delta variant, while AHS said it is waiting on test results to see if the third worker tested positive for a variant of concern.

“All three health-care workers are fully immunized and are experiencing mild symptoms,” AHS said.

The health authority added that while an investigation is ongoing, “it appears these cases are hospital-acquired.”

AHS noted that all outbreak protocols are being followed at the hospital.

Monday’s update from AHS came on the same day Calgary city council voted to lift its mask mandate. The move means Calgarians will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except in city-owned spaces and vehicles, including public transit. It also means that people attending the Calgary Stampede, which gets underway on Friday, will be able to do so maskless.

The provincial government removed its mask mandate on July 1, along with almost all other COVID-19 restrictions.

Alberta Health released its latest COVID-19 data on Monday, showing that active COVID-19 cases, along with coronavirus-related hospitalizations, continue to decline.

