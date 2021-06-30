Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 30 2021 8:15pm 01:39 Alberta prepares for public health measures to end on Canada Day Alberta will be moving into the third and final stage of reopening on Canada Day. Julia Wong reports on what will be changing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7995010/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7995010/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?