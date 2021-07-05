SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Active cases of COVID-19, related hospitalizations continue to decline in Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 5:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens' Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens
WATCH ABOVE: (July 2): Alberta is in Day 2 of reopening and many are excited for the possibilities. However, two doctors who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are keeping a close eye on the coming weeks. Julia Wong reports.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta continue to decline along with hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to the disease.

Three days worth of COVID data was released on Monday afternoon.

Over the past three days, 139 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported province-wide. Since July 1, Alberta has identified 90 cases of variants of concern.

On July 2, 42 new cases were reported after 3,928 tests were completed. On July 3, 53 cases were reported following 4,208 tests and on July 4, 44 cases were reported following the completion of 4,263 tests.

On Monday, Alberta’s positivity rate was one per cent.

Read more: Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to 136, with 32 of those people in intensive care.

Active cases have dropped to 831, with 424 of those in the Calgary zone, 149 in the North zone, 132 in the Edmonton zone, 100 in the Central zone, 25 in the South zone and one in an unknown zone.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported to Alberta Health since July 1. A man in his 40s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 70s in the Calgary zone died. Both cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta’s death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 2,303.

Click to play video: '99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says' 99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says
99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says

More than 4.5-million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Alberta. As of Sunday, 73.4 per cent of the eligible population 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine and 48.4 are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to the total population of Alberta, 62.4 per cent have received at least one dose and 41.1 per cent are fully immunized.

Read more: 99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says

On Monday, Calgary city council voted to repeal its masking bylaw, days before the start of the Stampede.

The provincial government lifted most public health restrictions last Thursday, but Calgary left its face coverings bylaw in place until Monday.

Click to play video: 'Calgary city council votes to repeal COVID-19 mask bylaw' Calgary city council votes to repeal COVID-19 mask bylaw
Calgary city council votes to repeal COVID-19 mask bylaw

Calgarians will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors, except in city-owned spaces and vehicles, including public transit.

Read more: Calgary lifts mask bylaw but still requires face coverings in city facilities

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, Alberta has recorded 232,236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 229,102 people have recovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCalgary mask bylaw tagalberta covid update tagalberta covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers