Active cases of COVID-19, related hospitalizations continue to decline in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta continue to decline along with hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to the disease.

Three days worth of COVID data was released on Monday afternoon.

Over the past three days, 139 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported province-wide. Since July 1, Alberta has identified 90 cases of variants of concern.

On July 2, 42 new cases were reported after 3,928 tests were completed. On July 3, 53 cases were reported following 4,208 tests and on July 4, 44 cases were reported following the completion of 4,263 tests.

On Monday, Alberta’s positivity rate was one per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to 136, with 32 of those people in intensive care.

Active cases have dropped to 831, with 424 of those in the Calgary zone, 149 in the North zone, 132 in the Edmonton zone, 100 in the Central zone, 25 in the South zone and one in an unknown zone.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported to Alberta Health since July 1. A man in his 40s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 70s in the Calgary zone died. Both cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta’s death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 2,303.

3:21 99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says 99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says

More than 4.5-million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Alberta. As of Sunday, 73.4 per cent of the eligible population 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine and 48.4 are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to the total population of Alberta, 62.4 per cent have received at least one dose and 41.1 per cent are fully immunized.

On Monday, Calgary city council voted to repeal its masking bylaw, days before the start of the Stampede.

The provincial government lifted most public health restrictions last Thursday, but Calgary left its face coverings bylaw in place until Monday.

2:36 Calgary city council votes to repeal COVID-19 mask bylaw Calgary city council votes to repeal COVID-19 mask bylaw

Calgarians will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors, except in city-owned spaces and vehicles, including public transit.

Read more: Calgary lifts mask bylaw but still requires face coverings in city facilities

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, Alberta has recorded 232,236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 229,102 people have recovered.