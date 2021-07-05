Calgary lifts mask bylaw but still requires face coverings in city facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s mask bylaw will be lifted after a vote Monday morning.

City council voted 10-4 to repeal the bylaw that has been in place since Aug. 1, 2020.

Calgary’s mask mandate precedes the province’s indoor mask direction that was in place from Dec. 8, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

Only councillors Gian-Carlo Carra, George Chahal, Druh Farrell and Jyoti Gondek voted in opposition to repealing the bylaw.

Gondek said she had hoped to see the bylaw in place for four more weeks.

Council also voted 11-3 to have masking rules stay in place for all city facilities and vehicles, such as city hall, recreation facilities and transit. Only councillors Sean Chu, Jeromy Farkas and Joe Magliocca voted against.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said the COVID-19 metrics requested by council two weeks ago to make the decision — new case rate, positivity rate, hospitalizations and ICU admissions — had all trended down recently.

Vaccinations in the city have also trended up, with Calgary outpacing the rest of the province. Henry said as of a few days ago, 44.6 per cent of eligible Calgarians have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.5 per cent have received their first dose.

Children 12 and under are not yet advised to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The bylaw isn’t fully repealed yet because council still needs to do three readings. Farrell opposed the third reading of the bylaw, delaying the process.

“I’ll call a special meeting of council in the next few hours, at which point we will vote on the third reading of the bylaws,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in the noon hour.

"It'll be done by the end of the day, one way or the other."

Calgary was one of two municipalities in the province that still had its indoor mask bylaw after the provincial mandate expired. Canmore town council is expected to review its mask bylaw Tuesday morning.