Doctor accused in Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital death released on bail

Brian Nadler, the doctor accused of first-degree murder in the death of a patient at a hospital in eastern Ontario earlier this year, has been granted bail.

The Canadian Press confirmed through Nadler’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, that his client was released on bail Monday.

The conditions of his release include not communicating with staff or patients at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, remaining in Canada and not practising medicine.

Nadler, 35, was charged in March 2021 after the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, a patient at the hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police were called the site on March 25 where Poidinger, a resident of Pointe-Claire, Que., was pronounced dead.

His release was first reported Monday by CTV News.

OPP said when he was first arrested that they were probing numerous “suspicious deaths” at the hospital but haven’t said how many, only that the investigation could take months.

Nadler’s licence to practice medicine was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario shortly after the charges were announced.

The case has come up in Ontario Superior Court multiple times since March but has been held over each time.

He last appeared in court on June 29, but the case was to be held until July 13.

Nadler’s lawyer has said that his client maintains his innocence.

— With files from Canadian Press