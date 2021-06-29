Menu

Canada

Eastern Ontario doctor’s murder case put over again for 2 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 2:13 pm
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned for two weeks after a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing Albert Poidinger, 89, who lived in Pointe-Claire, Que., at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Doctor from Montreal charged with 1st-degree murder in ‘suspicious death’ at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

The doctor is next set to appear in court on July 13.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
