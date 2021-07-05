Edmonton fire crews battle blaze in city’s river valley

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze in Edmonton’s river valley Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said several calls were made to 911 at 10:37 a.m. regarding heavy smoke in the river valley near 103A Avenue and 92 Street.

Edmonton fire said a camp in the area was evacuated and propane bottles within the camp had exploded.

Four crews were on scene and firefighters could be seen spraying water into a section of the river valley from on top of a extended fire truck ladder.

Paramedics were on scene, but there were no reported injuries, Edmonton fire said.

Edmonton fire said the blaze was under control as of 11:09 a.m.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

