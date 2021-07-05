Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Edmonton fire crews battle blaze in city’s river valley

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 2:39 pm
Edmonton firefighters work to extinguish a blaze in the river valley, Monday, July 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters work to extinguish a blaze in the river valley, Monday, July 5, 2021. Global News

Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze in Edmonton’s river valley Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said several calls were made to 911 at 10:37 a.m. regarding heavy smoke in the river valley near 103A Avenue and 92 Street.

Edmonton fire said a camp in the area was evacuated and propane bottles within the camp had exploded.

READ MORE: Home in southwest Edmonton damaged by fire

Four crews were on scene and firefighters could be seen spraying water into a section of the river valley from on top of a extended fire truck ladder.

Paramedics were on scene, but there were no reported injuries, Edmonton fire said.

READ MORE: Edmonton considers charging developers for fire stations in new communities

Edmonton fire said the blaze was under control as of 11:09 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Click to play video: '1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire' 1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire
1 home destroyed, others damaged in northeast Edmonton fire – Mar 23, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescue tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagEdmonton River Valley tagalberta fire tagRiver Valley Fire tagEdmonton River Valley Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers