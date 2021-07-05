Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash southeast of Tillsonburg

Send this page to someone via email

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision between a vehicle and motorcycle Sunday southeast of Tillsonburg.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 59, near McDowell Road, just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a motorcycle was travelling northbound on Highway 59 when it was struck from behind by another vehicle that was also travelling northbound.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured.

“The rider was ejected and suffered serious injuries. They were transported by ambulance and then air-lifted by Ornge to a London-area hospital for further treatment.”

Sanchuk says there has been an unfortunate trend of collisions involving motorcycles as of late.

“We’ve responded to way too many collisions this weekend involving motorcyclists, and unfortunately motorcyclists do not have the same protection as someone does in a motor vehicle,” he said.

Highway 59 was closed at McDowell Road for about two hours Sunday as emergency crews and investigators were on scene. The road has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when they become available.