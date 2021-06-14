OPP investigate fatal crash between motorcycle and farm tractor

One person died following a weekend crash involving a motorcycle and farm tractor northeast of Goderich.
Huron OPP, along with paramedic services and members of the Goderich Fire Department, responded to a crash on Lucknow Line around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, one of the occupants of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the season, while the other occupant was transported to hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor did not suffer any injuries.
Lucknow Line was closed between Blyth Road and School Road for several hours Sunday as emergency crews remained at the scene.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
