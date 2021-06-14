Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate fatal crash between motorcycle and farm tractor

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 14, 2021 7:13 am
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

One person died following a weekend crash involving a motorcycle and farm tractor northeast of Goderich.

Huron OPP, along with paramedic services and members of the Goderich Fire Department, responded to a crash on Lucknow Line around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: More firefighters leave Alberta for Ontario on Sunday to help battle wildfires

According to police, one of the occupants of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the season, while the other occupant was transported to hospital by air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor did not suffer any injuries.

Trending Stories

Lucknow Line was closed between Blyth Road and School Road for several hours Sunday as emergency crews remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagLondon tagOPP tagMotorcycle tagHuron County tagFarm tagHuron tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers