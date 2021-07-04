Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist dies following collision near St. Thomas, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 4, 2021 9:56 am
An Ontario Provincial Police motorcycle pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Monday May 31, 2021. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police motorcycle pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Monday May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

OPP say a motorcyclist has died following a crash southwest of St. Thomas, Ont.

Police say around 10:48 a.m. Saturday, OPP responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a van at John Wise Line and Bush Line.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to OPP.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal crash between motorcycle and farm tractor

The driver of the van was not injured.

Trending Stories

The identity of the motorcyclist has yet to be released.

John Wise Line and Bush Line were closed for several hours after the collision. It has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP' Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP – Jun 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagCrash tagCollision tagMotorcycle tagElgin County tagSt. Thomas tagMotorcyclist tagCollision motorcycle OPP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers