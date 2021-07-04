Motorcyclist dies following collision near St. Thomas, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a motorcyclist has died following a crash southwest of St. Thomas, Ont.

Police say around 10:48 a.m. Saturday, OPP responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a van at John Wise Line and Bush Line.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to OPP.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The identity of the motorcyclist has yet to be released.

John Wise Line and Bush Line were closed for several hours after the collision. It has since reopened.

