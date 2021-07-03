‘We like to tell big stories’ — Summerland band releases new single

Summerland rock-n-roll duo Moving Lines have something to sing about.

They’ve released a new single, City Lights, just in time for the summer heat.

“We wrote it on New Year’s Eve because, like everybody else ever stuck at home, … we stayed up until about 4 a.m.,” said Kevin Fai of Moving Lines.

“We were just talking about what it was like to maybe be in the ’80s when everybody was moving to L.A. and seeking the dream.”

With big notes and busty guitar notes to match, the duo isn’t holding back in their second single.

“We like to tell big stories and get people involved and paint that picture so that they have their own image in their mind however it reflects on them,” said Jill Fai of Moving Lines.

The song describes an old man on the corner — maybe someone you can picture in your mind.

“He could be a lot of things. He can actually be the old man on the corner who’s been there and done that. Maybe he’s an old rockstar. Maybe he was at the top of the mountain and now he’s found his way down to the bottom. Or he can be your conscience or your soul.”

Moving Lines will be performing around the valley all summer long, to find out when they are playing a show near you visit movinglines.ca for more information.