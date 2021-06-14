Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
June 14 2021 6:54am
05:36

Local musician releases heartfelt Father’s Day tune

We chat with musician and father of five, Owen O’ Sound Lee, to tell us about the inspiration behind his new tune called Father Song.

Advertisement

Video Home