Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 13 2021 10:08pm
02:22

Veteran White Rock musician gives back to community

White Rock singer Luv Randhawa found huge success this year with his new album striking a chord worldwide and as Jay Durant reports, the musician is taking some time to give back to his community.

