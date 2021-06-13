Global News Hour at 6 BC June 13 2021 10:08pm 02:22 Veteran White Rock musician gives back to community White Rock singer Luv Randhawa found huge success this year with his new album striking a chord worldwide and as Jay Durant reports, the musician is taking some time to give back to his community. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7946969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7946969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?