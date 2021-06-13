Kelowna folk musician Bex digs into journal for new EP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna folk musician Bex has been a fixture in the Okanagan music scene for more than a decade.

The life-long musician is bringing her solo music to all streaming platforms in her first EP, Set in Stone.

“I think of music in terms of energy and frequencies and the way it makes my body feel. So I know when I’m missing music because I just literally missed that calming sense, that peace.” said Rebecca “Bex” Troock.

Over the last year, she has been writing and learning, which culminated in the release of her three-song EP that is a glimpse into the musician’s past.

“It’s an insider‘s view of my journal,” Troock said.

“I went through some stuff. I went through a handful of relationships that were really significant, and I took that time to reflect on the inside and really put some pieces together. It was self-discovery time for me.”

The songs, Call it Broke, You Were Never Mine, and the title track, Set in Stone are now revealed to the world as she prepares a second album under Josh+Bex with her bandmate, Josh Smith, set to be released this fall.

All her life, the virtuoso can’t help but learn instrument after instrument.

“I play oboe, guitar, ukulele, the banjo, and I just picked up the accordion so I’m trying to wrap my head around that,” Troock said.

“I love instrumentation and I love instruments. I’m always checking out the pawnshop and the dirt-dark little thrift stores.”

Set in Stone is available on all streaming platforms and upcoming performances can be viewed on Bex’s social media pages.

To follow the folk artist, visit her website bexmusic.ca