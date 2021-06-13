West Kelowna country musician raises $45K for Multiple Sclerosis in one day

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna country musician Ben Klick has something to celebrate: Music Fest MS raised $45,360 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

The annual event is one of the largest single-day fundraisers put on by a third party in support of the MS Society of Canada.

“It’s incredible to have a bunch of businesses and fans of music in general and those that are directly and indirectly affected by Multiple Sclerosis all come around and gather together as a massive community,” said Klick, organizer.

To raise more money than ever in one day, Klick has brought on a larger lineup and has added a radio telethon to the event.

The extra boost helped him bring the grand total raised over three years to $115,142.

The money goes toward support and programming for Canadians diagnosed with MS and their families.

The cause is one close to his heart after his dad was diagnosed in 2018.

“The last couple of years dad’s had some time off work and he is currently at home doing quite well,” Klick said.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world.

An estimated 90,000 Canadians are living with the chronic auto-immune disease that affects the central nervous system, according to the MS Society.

Even though the concert fundraiser ended on May 30, donations are still being accepted until October, and Klick is already planning to go bigger for next year`s fundraiser.