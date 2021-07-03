Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. RCMP arrest Jacksontown man in drug seizure investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2021 12:58 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John LeBlanc

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 59-year-old man has been arrested as a part of an investigation in Jacksontown, N.B.

The Mounties say police executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home in the eastern New Brunswick community.

During the search, police seized several types of drugs, a stolen pickup truck, cash, ammunition and contraband cigarettes.

Read more: Man arrested in relation to 2016 murder of New Brunswick woman

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes members of the New Brunswick RCMP as well as officers from the Woodstock and Fredericton police forces.

Trending Stories

The man was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history' Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagRCMP tagPolice tagNew Brunswick tagCourt tagDrug Bust tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagDrug Seizure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers