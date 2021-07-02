Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man arrested in relation to 2016 murder of New Brunswick woman

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 3:14 pm
43-year-old Tammy Boratynec was murdered in July 2016. View image in full screen
43-year-old Tammy Boratynec was murdered in July 2016. Kevin Godwin/Global News

A man has been taken into custody in relation to the 2016 murder of a Saint John, N.B., woman.

The body of 43-year-old Tammy Boratynec was discovered in the backyard of her Melrose Street apartment in east Saint John on July 17, 2016.

Read more: Family, friends hope for new information in 2016 murder of Tammy Boratynec

On Friday morning, the man was arrested and will remain in custody pending a court appearance on Monday.

Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said more information about the charges will be available following the appearance.

Boratynec, originally from Alberta, is remembered by her daughter for her love of camping and fishing.

Click to play video: 'Friends, family hope new information comes forward in 2016 murder of Tammy Boratynec' Friends, family hope new information comes forward in 2016 murder of Tammy Boratynec
Friends, family hope new information comes forward in 2016 murder of Tammy Boratynec – Jul 17, 2018
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNew Brunswick tagMurder tagSaint John tagCourt tagArrest tagsaint john police force tagTammy Boratynec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers