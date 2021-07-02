Man arrested in relation to 2016 murder of New Brunswick woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been taken into custody in relation to the 2016 murder of a Saint John, N.B., woman.

The body of 43-year-old Tammy Boratynec was discovered in the backyard of her Melrose Street apartment in east Saint John on July 17, 2016.

On Friday morning, the man was arrested and will remain in custody pending a court appearance on Monday.

Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said more information about the charges will be available following the appearance.

Boratynec, originally from Alberta, is remembered by her daughter for her love of camping and fishing.

2:08 Friends, family hope new information comes forward in 2016 murder of Tammy Boratynec Friends, family hope new information comes forward in 2016 murder of Tammy Boratynec – Jul 17, 2018

Advertisement