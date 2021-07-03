Menu

Canada

3 London, Ont., residents charged after Stratford police finds guns, drugs in car

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 3, 2021 2:02 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stratford Police Service

Stratford, Ont., police say three people are facing charges after guns and drugs were found during a traffic stop.

Police say on June 28 around 9:30 p.m., officers stopped a speeding vehicle on Line 2.

Three people were inside the vehicle. They were later identified as a 40-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. Police say all three are from London.

Read more: Stratford high school locked down after police receive handgun call

Officials say the 30-year-old man provided a fake name to police and was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

The vehicle was then searched.

Officers found a loaded shotgun, a loaded rifle, a handgun that had been reported stolen to London police, a box of shotgun bullets, another case of bullets, a machete-style knife and drugs.

Read more: Rare designer drug seized in Kitchener busts, Stratford police say

Later, police said more drugs were found in the possession of the three people.

In total, police seized more than 68 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of methamphetamine and two grams of MDMA.

The three individuals face several firearm and drug-related charges.

Click to play video: 'Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring' Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring
Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring
