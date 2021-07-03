2 arrested after home invasion, armed robbery in Lower Sackville

Police have arrested two men following a home invasion in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Friday.
In a release, the RCMP said officers were called to a home after the people living there reported being robbed by two men carrying a firearm.
Police later found a vehicle that had fled the scene on Highway 102.
The two men in the vehicle were taken into custody and property stolen during the robbery was also recovered.
Joel Burdon, 31, and Aaron Evans, 35, have been charged with various offences including breaking and entering and armed robbery.
They are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
