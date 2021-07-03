Menu

Comments closed.

Canada

2 arrested after home invasion, armed robbery in Lower Sackville

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 9:05 am
Two men have been charged with various offences including breaking and entering and armed robbery. View image in full screen
Two men have been charged with various offences including breaking and entering and armed robbery. Callum Smith / Global News

Police have arrested two men following a home invasion in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Friday.

In a release, the RCMP said officers were called to a home after the people living there reported being robbed by two men carrying a firearm.

Police later found a vehicle that had fled the scene on Highway 102.

Read more: N.S. doctor helps lead national call to action for clinicians to support drug decriminalization

The two men in the vehicle were taken into custody and property stolen during the robbery was also recovered.

Trending Stories

Joel Burdon, 31, and Aaron Evans, 35, have been charged with various offences including breaking and entering and armed robbery.

They are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Police expert says N.S. can learn from N.B.’s police communications' Police expert says N.S. can learn from N.B.’s police communications
Police expert says N.S. can learn from N.B.’s police communications – Jun 25, 2021
