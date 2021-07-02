SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta confirms 110 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days, 44.8% of province now fully vaccinated

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 2, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta physician talks about COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on Canada Day' Alberta physician talks about COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on Canada Day
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 1, 2021) Gord Steinke spoke with Dr. Peter Brindley on Thursday about Alberta lifting its COVID-19 restrictions. Brindley said the pandemic has been a wake-up call about how to ensure we have a robust health-care system.

Since Wednesday’s update, Alberta Health has confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 67 were reported to the government on Wednesday, but because of Canada Day, the numbers weren’t released online until Friday.

There are now 895 active COVID-19 cases across the province. Of those, 470 are in the Calgary zone, the Edmonton zone has 134, there are 113 active cases in the Central zone, 25 were reported in the South zone, the North zone has 150 cases and there are three active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

Read more: Doctors on what they’re watching for now that Alberta is fully open

As of Thursday, there were 144 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 33 of those people were in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

One additional COVID-19 death has been reported to Alberta Health over the last two days, but a previous COVID-19 death has now been ruled to be unrelated, so the province’s pandemic death toll remains unchanged at 2,301.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID vaccine: What will it take to convince remainder of hesitant Canadians? Experts chime in' COVID vaccine: What will it take to convince remainder of hesitant Canadians? Experts chime in

On Friday, the province said a woman with comorbidities from the Central zone has died. She was in her 80s.

To date, 73.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 44.8 per cent of Albertans are now considered fully vaccinated.

Read more: NACI says to wait on 2nd mRNA COVID-19 shot for those with rare heart inflammation

Alberta has administered 4,432,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 232,097 Albertans have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 228,901 have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagHealth tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers