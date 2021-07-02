Alberta confirms 110 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days, 44.8% of province now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Since Wednesday’s update, Alberta Health has confirmed 110 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 67 were reported to the government on Wednesday, but because of Canada Day, the numbers weren’t released online until Friday.

There are now 895 active COVID-19 cases across the province. Of those, 470 are in the Calgary zone, the Edmonton zone has 134, there are 113 active cases in the Central zone, 25 were reported in the South zone, the North zone has 150 cases and there are three active cases not affiliated to a specific zone.

As of Thursday, there were 144 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 33 of those people were in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

One additional COVID-19 death has been reported to Alberta Health over the last two days, but a previous COVID-19 death has now been ruled to be unrelated, so the province’s pandemic death toll remains unchanged at 2,301.

On Friday, the province said a woman with comorbidities from the Central zone has died. She was in her 80s.

To date, 73.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 44.8 per cent of Albertans are now considered fully vaccinated.

Alberta has administered 4,432,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 232,097 Albertans have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 228,901 have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement