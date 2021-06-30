Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 30 2021 8:22pm
01:54

Alberta’s COVID-19 bill more than $5B: finance minister

The final numbers are in for Alberta’s bottom line in 2020 and they aren’t good. Alberta had a record deficit, deiven by COVID-19 and a devastated economy. Tom Vernon breaks down the numbers.

