Dog spotted in crate strapped to back of RV in B.C. heat wave seized by SPCA

A dog spotted in a crate strapped to the back of an RV driving on a B.C. highway amid blistering temperatures is now in the care of the BC SPCA.

The German shepherd was first spotted June 28 in a crate on the back of the RV driving on Highway 1 near Abbotsford.

Numerous sightings were reported to RCMP and the BC SPCA and police said the RV was registered to a business in the Lower Mainland.

The BC SPCA said Friday the RCMP was able to trace the owner of the dog and were successful in getting a warrant to seize the animal. It was taken into custody Wednesday.

“The dog is safe and is being cared for by the SPCA in an undisclosed location. The dog is not available for adoption at this time as we have to follow the legal steps in the process before he is ours to rehome,” the BC SPCA said in a statement.

The organization confirmed it will be recommending charges of animal cruelty to Crown counsel in this case.

-With files from Shelby Thom

