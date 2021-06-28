Menu

Canada

‘I was horrified’: Drivers report crated dog strapped to RV on highway during B.C. heat wave

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 3:53 pm
Motorists report spotting a crated German Shepherd dog strapped to the back of a travelling rental RV on B.C.'s Highway 1 Sunday, amid a historic heat wave blanketing parts of Western Canada. View image in full screen
Motorists report spotting a crated German Shepherd dog strapped to the back of a travelling rental RV on B.C.'s Highway 1 Sunday, amid a historic heat wave blanketing parts of Western Canada. Courtesy: Heather Peters/Lisa Bohn/Submitted

Motorists who spotted a distressed German shepherd in a crate strapped to the back of a travelling RV on a B.C. highway are expressing outrage amid an unprecedented heat wave.

Heather Peters said she was travelling along Highway 1 near Abbotsford, B.C., at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday when she spotted the dog crate and the RV.

“I was like, ‘Oh please dear God, please do not let there be a dog in there,’ and of course, I pulled to the side and we were at a light on Sumas Way, and there was a dog panting. His tongue was sticking out to the side. He was a big German shepherd.”

Read more: All-time heat record broken in Okanagan set to shatter again

Peters said she contacted police and followed the RV eastbound until the Highway 3/5 exits to get a licence plate number.

Heather Peters says she snapped this photo of a crated dog in heat distress strapped to the back of a travelling RV on Sunday afternoon. View image in full screen
Heather Peters says she snapped this photo of a crated dog in heat distress strapped to the back of a travelling RV on Sunday afternoon. Courtesy: Heather Peters/Submitted

“It made me feel very angry and very sad that somebody would actually let their dog be in the back of a trailer and dying in the heat for four hours. This makes me very upset,” Peters told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Heat wave smashes records in the Okanagan' Heat wave smashes records in the Okanagan
Heat wave smashes records in the Okanagan

“It hurts me because I am a dog owner myself and I brought my dog to work today because the house is too hot.”

Lisa Bohn also said she spotted the vehicle while travelling east with her husband on Highway 1 near Hope on Sunday afternoon, en route to her cabin in 100 Mile House.

“We both looked at each other and said, ‘Is that a dog carrier on the back of the trailer?’ Caught up to it and sure enough, there was a dog in that carrier on the very back of the camper trailer,” Bohn said.

Read more: ‘Historic’ heat wave in Western Canada might not lift for days, forecasters say

“The only thing I could see is the dog was trying to stand up in the crate and kept falling down and looked to be very wet, like, wet fur,” Bohn said.

Lisa Bohn says she snapped this photo of a crated dog strapped to the back of a travelling RV on B.C.’s Highway 1 Sunday afternoon.
Lisa Bohn says she snapped this photo of a crated dog strapped to the back of a travelling RV on B.C.’s Highway 1 Sunday afternoon. Courtesy: Lisa Bohn/Submitted

“I was horrified. Both my husband and I were. I was appalled. I was angry. I actually cried after I reported it to the police because I didn’t know what the outcome was if they would find this person.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. heatwave has air-conditioning industry heating up in Okanagan' B.C. heatwave has air-conditioning industry heating up in Okanagan
B.C. heatwave has air-conditioning industry heating up in Okanagan

The RV was spotted again near Keremeos, B.C., at approximately 8:30 p.m., travelling east on Highway 3. A passing motorist contacted local authorities.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said police are investigating the report as “legitimate.”

“The caller did not see a dog in the crate but regardless, the vehicle descriptions were sent out to the surrounding detachments in the hopes a vehicle stop could be done,” said Bayda.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle was not located.”

Read more: Heat wave smashes high-temperature records in Okanagan

He said the vehicle is registered to a business in the Lower Mainland and that investigators will follow up to try to determine who had possession of it over the weekend.

The BC SPCA is also investigating the disturbing reports.

Click to play video: 'Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy' Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy
Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy

“We received a number of calls from individuals who were outraged,” said senior officer of protection Eileen Drever.

“The temperatures are extreme and there is no excuse for this. I can’t even imagine what excuse they will come up with, but it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Drever said the dog owner could face animal cruelty charges if caught.

“The maximum penalty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is a $75,000 fine, and/or a prohibition from owning animals, and/or two years in prison,” she said.

Most of B.C. is under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, as temperatures surpass 40 C in some areas. Abbotsford’s maximum temperature was 41.5 C on Sunday.

Drever encouraged pet owners to be responsible and take precautions to prevent their animals from overheating.

“Leave them at home with access to fresh water. Do not leave your dog in a car, even for a couple of minutes, because your dog could die in 10 minutes.”

